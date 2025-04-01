Serbian Protests Intensify Amid Hate Speech and Government Pressure

Thousands of Serbians took to the streets in four major cities on Monday to protest against government pressure and hate speech targeting university students and professors. These protests are part of a broader anti-corruption movement that continues to challenge the populist leadership of President Aleksandar Vucic.

The marches occurred a day after a knife attack on a faculty dean in southern Serbia, an event that protesters attribute to a hate campaign allegedly fueled by government officials and pro-government media. President Vucic, who has been criticized for his increasingly authoritarian approach, has faced ongoing demonstrations since a tragic train station collapse.

University students and professors have been pivotal in the protests, which reflect broader discontent with Vucic's administration. Serbia is navigating European Union membership aspirations while maintaining strong ties with Russia and China, amidst growing concerns about democratic freedoms being compromised under Vucic's rule.

