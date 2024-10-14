Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Fall Short as Australia Ends India's Dream

Harmanpreet Kaur's fighting innings of 54 runs could not prevent India from falling to Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup. Her effort led her to become the joint-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament but wasn't enough to secure a win or advance in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:10 IST
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: BCCI Women/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a thrilling clash at the Women's T20 World Cup, India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur showcased her class with an unbeaten 54 off 47 balls, but her efforts fell short against Australia's resilient side. The match, held in front of a packed stadium in Sharjah, witnessed India chasing a challenging target of 152 runs.

Harmanpreet's performance not only etched her name in history as she became the joint-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament with an impressive 726-run tally but also equaled the record of legendary Mithali Raj with five half-centuries in T20 World Cup history. Despite her stellar show, India faced a narrow defeat.

Australia's decisive victory kept their winning streak alive, leaving India's semi-final hopes uncertain. A pivotal final over bowled by Annabel Sutherland extinguished India's chances, as they ended just nine runs shy of victory. Harmanpreet's late acceleration was notable; however, she was stranded at the non-striker's end during the crucial final moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

