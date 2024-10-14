Left Menu

Sporting Triumphs and Trials: A Global Rundown

A roundup of sports news highlights Utah's overtime win in the NHL, Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive struggles, New Zealand's America's Cup lead, Sabalenka's Wuhan Open victory, Dodgers' pitcher Gavin Stone's surgery, women's sports milestones, Sinner's Shanghai Masters triumph amid turmoil, and Kenya's marathon record.

Updated: 14-10-2024 10:31 IST
In a thrilling NHL matchup, the Utah Hockey Club edged out the New York Rangers 6-5 in an overtime victory, thanks to Clayton Keller's decisive goal. Utah continues its winning streak, staying undefeated so far this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Andre Cisco voiced concerns over his team's defensive performance following their 35-16 defeat to the Chicago Bears. Facing challenges, the Jaguars have now lost five of their six games this season.

As women's sports gain momentum, Billie Jean King celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Women's Sports Foundation, dedicated to advancing women's athletics. Established with a modest start, the foundation has grown significantly, reinforcing King's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

