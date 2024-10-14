Left Menu

Epic Wins and Injuries: This Week in Sports

This week in sports, highlights included the Winnipeg Jets' narrow win, Andre Cisco's critique of the Jaguars, Hall of Fame inductions featuring Chauncey Billups and Vince Carter, Aryna Sabalenka's triumph in Wuhan, Jannik Sinner's Shanghai Masters victory, and Ruth Chepngetich breaking the marathon world record.

Updated: 14-10-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:30 IST
The sports world saw a whirlwind of events this week, from exhilarating wins to unfortunate injuries.

The Winnipeg Jets prevailed in an overtime battle against the Minnesota Wild, thanks to Kyle Connor's decisive goal. Meanwhile, tensions rose in the NFL as Jacksonville's Andre Cisco criticized his team's defensive effort against the Bears.

In basketball, legends Chauncey Billups and Vince Carter were honored at the Hall of Fame induction. Tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner celebrated victories in Wuhan and Shanghai, respectively. Meanwhile, Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich set a new world record in the women's marathon in Chicago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

