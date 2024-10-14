Epic Wins and Injuries: This Week in Sports

The sports world saw a whirlwind of events this week, from exhilarating wins to unfortunate injuries.

The Winnipeg Jets prevailed in an overtime battle against the Minnesota Wild, thanks to Kyle Connor's decisive goal. Meanwhile, tensions rose in the NFL as Jacksonville's Andre Cisco criticized his team's defensive effort against the Bears.

In basketball, legends Chauncey Billups and Vince Carter were honored at the Hall of Fame induction. Tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner celebrated victories in Wuhan and Shanghai, respectively. Meanwhile, Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich set a new world record in the women's marathon in Chicago.

