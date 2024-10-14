Left Menu

Super Eagles' Airport Ordeal: A Blow to Africa Cup Qualifier

Nigeria's football team, the Super Eagles, withdrew from their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Libya after being stranded at an unintended airport for hours. Their flight was diverted without alternative transport provided. The incident led to diplomatic tensions with the Libyan Football Federation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles, abruptly withdrew from their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Libya after experiencing an unexpected travel ordeal. Stranded for over 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport, far from the match's location in Benghazi, the players decided to boycott the game.

Captain William Troost-Ekong announced the team's decision on X, citing the lack of support and clarity from organizers. The Nigerian Football Federation reported their charter flight's diversion, with no alternative transport options provided. The match was critical for Nigeria's hopes of securing a spot in next year's finals in Morocco.

The Libyan Football Federation expressed regret over the incident but insisted the issue was due to routine travel disruptions. They urged understanding from Nigeria and rejected any accusations of malice. The Confederation of African Football is expected to review the case and determine the game's standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

