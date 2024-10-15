Kamran Ghulam Shines on Debut with Century Against England

Debutant Kamran Ghulam impressed with a resilient century, steering Pakistan to 259-5 at the close of play on the first day of the second Test against England.

Satisfying Pakistan's need for stability at number 4, Ghulam amassed 118 runs off 224 balls, becoming the 13th Pakistani to score a century on debut, and the first against England.

Despite late resistance from England, including a breakthrough by off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, Ghulam's innings were pivotal in strengthening Pakistan's position after early losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)