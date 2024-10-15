France Set to Host Israel's Nations League Soccer Match Amidst Elevated Security Measures

Israel's upcoming Nations League soccer match against host France is set to take place under 'usual conditions,' assured French authorities on Tuesday. This follows the incident-free match against Italy, which took place amidst prevailing security concerns.

Laurent Nuñez, Paris police prefect, declared that the November 14 match at Stade de France will proceed under typical conditions for a Nations League competition and will indeed be open to spectators. The recent Italy-Israel game concluded with Italy winning 4-1, occurring amidst tensions from long-standing hostilities in the Middle East that have now extended to Lebanon.

This match will be Israel's first outside of neutral Hungary this year after playing in places such as Kosovo and Andorra since the Israel-Hamas war commenced last October. Recently, all Israeli fixtures, including last month's game against Belgium, have been relocated to Hungary due to security concerns expressed by host countries.

