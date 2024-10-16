Qatar's World Cup Revival: A Call for Rapid Improvements

Qatar's national football team faces a critical challenge following a 4-1 defeat to Iran. Defender Lucas Mendes has stressed the necessity for immediate improvements as the team strives to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup. Their current position in the group standings puts them at risk of failing to qualify.

Iran secured their win with two goals each from Sardar Azmoun and Mohamed Mohebbi, overcoming an initial lead by Qatar's Almoez Ali. The defeat leaves Qatar six points behind Iran and Uzbekistan, who hold the top qualifying positions in Group A.

Mendes, who assisted Ali's goal, emphasized the team's need to rectify their gameplay. Qatar, yet to qualify for a World Cup through preliminaries, faces a pivotal match against Uzbekistan on November 14, crucial for their advancement hopes.

