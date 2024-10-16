Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's recent knee surgery has precipitated a surprising sports story. After retiring in 2019 due to debilitating injuries, the skiing icon was seen back in action, raising hopes for her return to competition.

Vonn, renowned for her speed and 82 World Cup victories, has begun training again, first spotted on the snowy peaks of New Zealand and then in Austria. Her incredible comeback from surgery in April suggests her knee recovery has been significant.

While her plans remain undecided, the sight of Vonn on the slopes adds curiosity to the skiing world. Her legendary career includes becoming the first American woman to win Olympic downhill gold, and her name remains synonymous with skiing excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)