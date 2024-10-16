Left Menu

Thomas Tuchel: From Germany to England's Helm

Thomas Tuchel, born on August 29, 1973, in Krumbach, Germany, has been appointed as the head coach of England's national team. Known for his strategic prowess, Tuchel has managed top clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, earning numerous accolades over his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:18 IST
Thomas Tuchel: From Germany to England's Helm
Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel, a prominent figure in international football, has been named the head coach of the England national team, set to make his mark in January 2026 as the team embarks on their World Cup qualification journey.

Tuchel's career began humbly in the small German town of Krumbach, swiftly rising through the ranks as a promising coach after an early end to his playing days due to injury. Upon managing teams like Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel gained recognition for revitalizing squads and enforcing high-energy tactics.

Under his leadership, Paris Saint-Germain reached their first Champions League final, and Chelsea secured a historic Champions League title. Despite a tumultuous tenure at Bayern Munich, Tuchel has been entrusted with the future of English football, following in the footsteps of other notable foreign managers like Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024