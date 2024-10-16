Left Menu

Injury Concerns Loom Over England's Squad for November Tests

Alex Mitchell and George Ford will miss England's squad for November international matches due to injuries. While Mitchell is out for the season, Ford is recovering from a thigh strain. England faces formidable opponents, including New Zealand. The squad features a mix of experienced players and fresh talent.

England's preparation for the November internationals faces a setback as key squad members Alex Mitchell and George Ford are sidelined due to injuries. The squad, announced by coach Steve Borthwick, will tackle powerhouses such as New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and Japan.

Scrumhalf Alex Mitchell, absent all season with a neck injury, is unlikely to return, while flyhalf George Ford is undergoing rehabilitation and expected to join soon. Harry Randall, Ben Spencer, and Jack van Poortvliet fill the gap left by Mitchell.

England edges closer to a demanding Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand. Coach Borthwick emphasizes thorough preparation and team cohesion as the squad, comprising 20 forwards and 16 backs, heads to Girona, Spain, to commence training.

