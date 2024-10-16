Injury Concerns Loom Over England's Squad for November Tests

England's preparation for the November internationals faces a setback as key squad members Alex Mitchell and George Ford are sidelined due to injuries. The squad, announced by coach Steve Borthwick, will tackle powerhouses such as New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and Japan.

Scrumhalf Alex Mitchell, absent all season with a neck injury, is unlikely to return, while flyhalf George Ford is undergoing rehabilitation and expected to join soon. Harry Randall, Ben Spencer, and Jack van Poortvliet fill the gap left by Mitchell.

England edges closer to a demanding Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand. Coach Borthwick emphasizes thorough preparation and team cohesion as the squad, comprising 20 forwards and 16 backs, heads to Girona, Spain, to commence training.

