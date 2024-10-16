Hemang Badani: The Next Head Coach for Delhi Capitals?

Former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani is emerging as the leading candidate to become the head coach of Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Munaf Patel's name is circulating for a possible role within the team's support staff.

The franchise recently parted ways with Australian coach Ricky Ponting due to issues surrounding his availability, ending a partnership that began in 2018. According to IPL sources, Delhi Capitals is now focusing on quality home-grown coaches, with Badani and Patel as strong contenders.

This coaching change comes as co-owners GMR and JSW prepare to manage the team on alternating two-year terms. If appointed, Badani would guide Delhi Capitals in their quest for a maiden IPL title, a feat that has eluded them since the league's inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)