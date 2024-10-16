Left Menu

Hemang Badani: The Next Head Coach for Delhi Capitals?

Former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani is a leading candidate for the head coach position at Delhi Capitals, with Munaf Patel also in the mix for a support staff role. The franchise is restructuring after parting ways with Ricky Ponting and aims to achieve its first IPL title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:39 IST
Hemang Badani: The Next Head Coach for Delhi Capitals?
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani is emerging as the leading candidate to become the head coach of Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Munaf Patel's name is circulating for a possible role within the team's support staff.

The franchise recently parted ways with Australian coach Ricky Ponting due to issues surrounding his availability, ending a partnership that began in 2018. According to IPL sources, Delhi Capitals is now focusing on quality home-grown coaches, with Badani and Patel as strong contenders.

This coaching change comes as co-owners GMR and JSW prepare to manage the team on alternating two-year terms. If appointed, Badani would guide Delhi Capitals in their quest for a maiden IPL title, a feat that has eluded them since the league's inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024