AITA Serves Up Grand Slam of Opportunities with 2025 Tennis Tourneys
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) plans to host 13 international tournaments in India in early 2025, including four ATP Challengers, a WTA 125 event, and various ITF competitions. These events, offering significant prize money and ranking points, aim to boost opportunities for Indian players, men and women alike.
- Country:
- India
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced an exciting lineup of 13 international tennis tournaments to be held in India during the first quarter of 2025. This ambitious schedule includes four ATP Challenger events and a WTA 125 tournament, offering a total prize pot of nearly Rs 10 crore and 1100 ranking points.
January 2025 will see three consecutive ITF tournaments for women, kicking off with a USD 40,000 event in New Delhi, followed by a USD 100,000 tournament in Bengaluru, and concluding with a USD 70,000 competition in Pune. Additionally, Mumbai will host the L&T Mumbai Open for the second time starting February 3rd, promising over 350 WTA points and a USD 350,000 prize fund.
The recent AITA election outcome remains undisclosed due to a Delhi High Court directive amidst a contested poll scenario. Nonetheless, AITA's efforts to enhance India's tennis scene received backing from WTA, ATP, and ITF officials, with plans for more men's and women's events. The upcoming ATP Challenger schedule is set for February, contingent on ATP confirmations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tennis
- AITA
- ATP
- WTA
- tournaments
- India
- sports
- ranking points
- prize money
- ITF
ALSO READ
US Expands Visa Appointments For Indian Travellers
JSW MG Motor India Reports 8% Decline in September Sales, Optimistic About Festive Season
Highlights in Sports: From Player Injuries to Historical Moments
Piyush Goyal Highlights 'Make in India' Success with Impressive GVA Growth
DGCA Approves Landmark Merger of AIX Connect and Air India Express