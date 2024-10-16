Left Menu

AITA Serves Up Grand Slam of Opportunities with 2025 Tennis Tourneys

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) plans to host 13 international tournaments in India in early 2025, including four ATP Challengers, a WTA 125 event, and various ITF competitions. These events, offering significant prize money and ranking points, aim to boost opportunities for Indian players, men and women alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:49 IST
AITA Serves Up Grand Slam of Opportunities with 2025 Tennis Tourneys
tennis match Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced an exciting lineup of 13 international tennis tournaments to be held in India during the first quarter of 2025. This ambitious schedule includes four ATP Challenger events and a WTA 125 tournament, offering a total prize pot of nearly Rs 10 crore and 1100 ranking points.

January 2025 will see three consecutive ITF tournaments for women, kicking off with a USD 40,000 event in New Delhi, followed by a USD 100,000 tournament in Bengaluru, and concluding with a USD 70,000 competition in Pune. Additionally, Mumbai will host the L&T Mumbai Open for the second time starting February 3rd, promising over 350 WTA points and a USD 350,000 prize fund.

The recent AITA election outcome remains undisclosed due to a Delhi High Court directive amidst a contested poll scenario. Nonetheless, AITA's efforts to enhance India's tennis scene received backing from WTA, ATP, and ITF officials, with plans for more men's and women's events. The upcoming ATP Challenger schedule is set for February, contingent on ATP confirmations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024