UP Rudras Assembles Star-Studded Squad for HIL

UP Rudras have crafted a formidable lineup for the forthcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season, following an eventful two-day auction concluded in New Delhi. Comprising a balanced roster of 24 players, the team includes 16 Indian athletes, of which four are emerging juniors, alongside eight overseas players. Among their international acquisitions are defensive powerhouses like Lars Balk, and midfield maestros Floris Wortelboer and Seve van Ass.

Expressing satisfaction with the squad's composition, co-coach Thomas Tichelman lauded the auction process for its strategic team-building opportunities. He highlighted the squad's unique blend of seasoned and young Indian players with international talent, noting it as an invaluable learning platform. "The auctions were remarkable for building robust teams across the board," Tichelman stated, emphasizing the competition's intensity going forward.

Key Indian contributors hard at work include stalwarts Hardik Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhayay, and Simranjit Singh, all Olympic bronze medalists. Cedric D'Souza, technical director, praised their pivotal roles, focusing on team and staff cohesion. Concluding on a high note, Madhavkrishna Singhania of Yadu Sports, which owns the franchise, celebrated the return of HIL, considering it a vital stage for players to exhibit their prowess and strive towards Olympic success in future competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)