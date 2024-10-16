Cricket Diplomacy: Navigating Geopolitics for the 2025 Champions Trophy

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is striving to ensure India participates in the 2025 Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan, as their absence could jeopardize the tournament's broadcast rights.

Political tensions have led to sparse matches between India and Pakistan, with India not visiting Pakistan since 2008, often playing at neutral venues in compliance with governmental directives.

Despite these challenges, ECB officials express optimism about finding a solution through diplomatic discussions, emphasizing the critical interplay between cricket and geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)