Left Menu

Britain Closes Gap in America's Cup Thriller

In a tense head-to-head America's Cup final against New Zealand, Britain claimed their second victory, cutting the holders' lead to 4-2. Skippered by Ben Ainslie, the British team outpaced Peter Burling's Kiwis, marking their first significant win in over 60 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:56 IST
Britain Closes Gap in America's Cup Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain achieved a crucial victory in the America's Cup final against New Zealand, reducing the Kiwi's lead to 4-2 in the challenging series held in Barcelona.

Under the helm of Ben Ainslie, the British crew executed a strategic maneuver in the pre-start, gaining an early advantage and holding it throughout the race, despite fierce competition from Peter Burling's team.

This marks Britain's first morale-boosting win in decades, as they continue their long-standing pursuit of the 'Auld Mug,' the oldest trophy in international sport, having last reached a final over 60 years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024