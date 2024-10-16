Britain Closes Gap in America's Cup Thriller

Britain achieved a crucial victory in the America's Cup final against New Zealand, reducing the Kiwi's lead to 4-2 in the challenging series held in Barcelona.

Under the helm of Ben Ainslie, the British crew executed a strategic maneuver in the pre-start, gaining an early advantage and holding it throughout the race, despite fierce competition from Peter Burling's team.

This marks Britain's first morale-boosting win in decades, as they continue their long-standing pursuit of the 'Auld Mug,' the oldest trophy in international sport, having last reached a final over 60 years ago.

