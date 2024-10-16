Britain Closes Gap in America's Cup Thriller
In a tense head-to-head America's Cup final against New Zealand, Britain claimed their second victory, cutting the holders' lead to 4-2. Skippered by Ben Ainslie, the British team outpaced Peter Burling's Kiwis, marking their first significant win in over 60 years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:56 IST
Britain achieved a crucial victory in the America's Cup final against New Zealand, reducing the Kiwi's lead to 4-2 in the challenging series held in Barcelona.
Under the helm of Ben Ainslie, the British crew executed a strategic maneuver in the pre-start, gaining an early advantage and holding it throughout the race, despite fierce competition from Peter Burling's team.
This marks Britain's first morale-boosting win in decades, as they continue their long-standing pursuit of the 'Auld Mug,' the oldest trophy in international sport, having last reached a final over 60 years ago.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- America's Cup
- Britain
- New Zealand
- Barcelona
- Ben Ainslie
- Peter Burling
- AC75
- foiling
- sailing
- trophy
Advertisement