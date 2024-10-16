Left Menu

Thrilling Turnaround: Britain's Comeback in America's Cup Battle

Britain won a crucial second race in the America's Cup final against New Zealand, narrowing the gap in the series. Skipper Ben Ainslie expressed optimism for a comeback in the first-to-seven victories match, marking Britain's aggressive challenge for the historic trophy they have never won.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:03 IST
In a dramatic face-off at the America's Cup, Britain's sailing team clinched a significant victory against New Zealand, closing their lead to 4-2. Skipper Ben Ainslie declared "the comeback is on" after strategically outmaneuvering New Zealand's crew, led by Peter Burling, in the series vying for the oldest international sports trophy.

Ainslie credited the team's decision to practice on the reserve day as pivotal to their improved performance, showcasing their technical sailing prowess in the challenging AC75 boat. This marks a vital moment for Britain, as they challenge for the title after a gap of over six decades, reigniting hopes of claiming the elusive "Auld Mug."

The New Zealand crew, with ambitions to secure their third consecutive America's Cup, acknowledged errors in their recent performance while remaining determined in the ongoing series. Meanwhile, the British team's supporters celebrated their rare win, which has added fuel to the much-anticipated rivalry on the seas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

