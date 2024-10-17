Stars Align at Hero Women's Indian Open: Golf Talent Set to Shine

The Hero Women's Indian Open (HWIO) is drawing attention as more elite golfers join its ranks. This year's roster, playing from October 24-27 at the DLF Golf and Country Club, includes Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjäll and Mexico's Maria Fassi, promising an exciting tournament ahead.

Arwefjäll, who has had a standout year on the Ladies European Tour Access Series, will be making her debut in India. Her sporting pedigree and impressive track record have earned her a spot among the top players, alongside compatriot Caroline Hedwall, the last Swede to win HWIO in 2011.

Also in the spotlight is Fassi, who has been a formidable presence on the LPGA since 2019. The competition promises to be intense with a lineup that includes champions like Diksha Dagar and Chiara Tamburlini, as well as other international talents. The event is poised to be a showcase of skill, drawing golf fans worldwide.

