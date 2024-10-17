Stars Align at Hero Women's Indian Open: Golf Talent Set to Shine
The Hero Women's Indian Open is set to feature top golfers like Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjäll and Mexico's Maria Fassi. Arwefjäll, known for her recent successes, and Fassi, a seasoned LPGA player, join a talented field in this prestigious event at India's DLF Golf and Country Club.
The Hero Women's Indian Open (HWIO) is drawing attention as more elite golfers join its ranks. This year's roster, playing from October 24-27 at the DLF Golf and Country Club, includes Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjäll and Mexico's Maria Fassi, promising an exciting tournament ahead.
Arwefjäll, who has had a standout year on the Ladies European Tour Access Series, will be making her debut in India. Her sporting pedigree and impressive track record have earned her a spot among the top players, alongside compatriot Caroline Hedwall, the last Swede to win HWIO in 2011.
Also in the spotlight is Fassi, who has been a formidable presence on the LPGA since 2019. The competition promises to be intense with a lineup that includes champions like Diksha Dagar and Chiara Tamburlini, as well as other international talents. The event is poised to be a showcase of skill, drawing golf fans worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Construction of separate toilets in schools has reduced dropout rate of girls: PM Modi on Swachh Bharat Diwas.
Threatening Letters Warn of Bomb Blasts Across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh
Bus Marshals Demand Reinstatement: Open Letter to Delhi Government
SMT Completes Patient Enrollment in Pioneering Multivessel TALENT Trial
Atletico Madrid Faces Crushing Defeat Against Benfica