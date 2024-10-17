Pakistan Battles England on Treacherous Spin Track

Pakistan fought through a challenging spin track on the third day of the second Test against England, extending their lead to 209 despite losing two wickets after lunch. Key player Saud Shakeel, batting at 30, played a crucial role in their push for a series-levelling win.

Sajid Khan's exceptional bowling saw him claim seven wickets, helping to dismiss England for 291 earlier in the day. This performance gave Pakistan a solid lead of 75 runs at Multan Cricket Stadium after England's four remaining wickets fell within the first hour.

England, facing a formidable Pakistani spin attack, consistently struggled. The use of spin by England's captain, Ben Stokes, indicated the treacherous nature of the pitch. Pakistan capitalized on England's slip-ups in catching, maintaining control throughout the day's play.

(With inputs from agencies.)