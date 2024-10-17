Left Menu

Pakistan Battles England on Treacherous Spin Track

In the spin-dominated second test against England, Pakistan built a lead of 209 runs despite losing two wickets post-lunch. Saud Shakeel's steady 30 and an impressive 7-111 from Sajid Khan helped establish dominance. England struggled against spin, with Sajid Khan's remarkable performance leading Pakistan's attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:39 IST
Pakistan Battles England on Treacherous Spin Track
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan fought through a challenging spin track on the third day of the second Test against England, extending their lead to 209 despite losing two wickets after lunch. Key player Saud Shakeel, batting at 30, played a crucial role in their push for a series-levelling win.

Sajid Khan's exceptional bowling saw him claim seven wickets, helping to dismiss England for 291 earlier in the day. This performance gave Pakistan a solid lead of 75 runs at Multan Cricket Stadium after England's four remaining wickets fell within the first hour.

England, facing a formidable Pakistani spin attack, consistently struggled. The use of spin by England's captain, Ben Stokes, indicated the treacherous nature of the pitch. Pakistan capitalized on England's slip-ups in catching, maintaining control throughout the day's play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024