Pakistan Battles England on Treacherous Spin Track
In the spin-dominated second test against England, Pakistan built a lead of 209 runs despite losing two wickets post-lunch. Saud Shakeel's steady 30 and an impressive 7-111 from Sajid Khan helped establish dominance. England struggled against spin, with Sajid Khan's remarkable performance leading Pakistan's attack.
Pakistan fought through a challenging spin track on the third day of the second Test against England, extending their lead to 209 despite losing two wickets after lunch. Key player Saud Shakeel, batting at 30, played a crucial role in their push for a series-levelling win.
Sajid Khan's exceptional bowling saw him claim seven wickets, helping to dismiss England for 291 earlier in the day. This performance gave Pakistan a solid lead of 75 runs at Multan Cricket Stadium after England's four remaining wickets fell within the first hour.
England, facing a formidable Pakistani spin attack, consistently struggled. The use of spin by England's captain, Ben Stokes, indicated the treacherous nature of the pitch. Pakistan capitalized on England's slip-ups in catching, maintaining control throughout the day's play.
