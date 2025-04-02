Left Menu

Young Spinner Zeeshan Ansari Shines as SRH Prepares for Crucial KKR Clash

Ahead of their match against KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad's fielding coach praises Zeeshan Ansari for his impressive debut performance. With both teams looking to recover their form at Eden Gardens, the upcoming match promises a fiercely competitive display, focusing on aggressive and high-scoring strategies, without pressure of expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:31 IST
Zeeshan Ansari. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
As Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) gears up to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday, anticipation builds around young spinner Zeeshan Ansari. Fielding coach Ryan Cook lauded Ansari for his remarkable debut against the Delhi Capitals, where the newcomer claimed three crucial wickets.

Both SRH and KKR, monumental teams from the previous season, are facing challenges this year, with each securing only one win in their first three matches. The clash is pivotal for both, as they aim to regain momentum while showcasing their explosive batting prowess, often under keen scrutiny for not meeting performance expectations.

Cook remains optimistic about SRH's approach, emphasizing their aggressive playing style. He believes the pitch will favor veterans like Mohammed Shami, although the team prefers focusing on a dynamic brand of cricket rather than contending with external expectations of high scores. The game is set to deliver intense cricket action, reminiscences of last year's high-scoring feats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

