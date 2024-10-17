Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment After Record Low Total

In a staggering turn of events, India's cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, collapsed to a historic low of 46 runs in the first Test against New Zealand. This marked their lowest-ever total in a home Test match.

After electing to bat in gloomy conditions, Rohit Sharma's decision quickly backfired. The Indian team managed just 31.2 overs before being bowled out, with five players scoring zero.

This ignominious total rewrites the record books, as India's previous lowest home aggregate came 37 years ago against the West Indies in Delhi.

