Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment After Record Low Total

India's cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, recorded a historic low of 46 runs in a home Test against New Zealand. Sharma admitted he was 'hurting' after the decision to bat first backfired. This is India's lowest home Test innings since 1987.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:03 IST
Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment After Record Low Total
Rohit Sharma

In a staggering turn of events, India's cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, collapsed to a historic low of 46 runs in the first Test against New Zealand. This marked their lowest-ever total in a home Test match.

After electing to bat in gloomy conditions, Rohit Sharma's decision quickly backfired. The Indian team managed just 31.2 overs before being bowled out, with five players scoring zero.

This ignominious total rewrites the record books, as India's previous lowest home aggregate came 37 years ago against the West Indies in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024