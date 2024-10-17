Left Menu

Pant's Injury Adds to India’s Historic Low in Test Cricket

Indian captain Rohit Sharma addressed concerns over Rishabh Pant limping off the field during the second day of the Test against New Zealand. Pant, recovering from a prior surgery, left as a precaution after sustaining a knee injury. India recorded their lowest-ever Test score at home, with five batsmen out for ducks.

Indian cricket faced a double blow on the second day of the Test against New Zealand, with both a worrying injury to star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and an embarrassing team performance. Captain Rohit Sharma assured fans that Pant's departure from the field was purely precautionary after he sustained a knee injury.

India's woes were compounded by a historic batting collapse, as they scored a mere 46 runs, marking their lowest-ever total in a Test match held on home soil. The 46-all-out included an unprecedented five batsmen falling for ducks.

Pant, who had only recently returned to play following serious injuries from a 2022 road accident, was hit on his left knee during New Zealand's first innings. Assisted immediately by team physiotherapists, his situation is being cautiously monitored.

