Pant's Injury Adds to India’s Historic Low in Test Cricket

Indian cricket faced a double blow on the second day of the Test against New Zealand, with both a worrying injury to star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and an embarrassing team performance. Captain Rohit Sharma assured fans that Pant's departure from the field was purely precautionary after he sustained a knee injury.

India's woes were compounded by a historic batting collapse, as they scored a mere 46 runs, marking their lowest-ever total in a Test match held on home soil. The 46-all-out included an unprecedented five batsmen falling for ducks.

Pant, who had only recently returned to play following serious injuries from a 2022 road accident, was hit on his left knee during New Zealand's first innings. Assisted immediately by team physiotherapists, his situation is being cautiously monitored.

