India Dominates Pakistan in SAFF Women's Championship Opener

India kicked off their SAFF Women's Championship 2024 campaign with a commanding 5-2 victory over Pakistan. Highlighting the match were Bala Devi's 50th international goal and Ashalata Devi's 100th cap. Despite Pakistan’s late resurgence, India secured a resounding win at the Dasharath Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:29 IST
Indian team celebrating a goal. (Photo- AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
In a dazzling display of skill and strategy, India surged to a convincing 5-2 victory over Pakistan in the opening match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship 2024, held at Dasharath Stadium on October 17. The win marked a milestone-filled encounter for the Blue Tigresses.

The Indian team, five-time champions of the event, led 4-1 at halftime. The match was significant for captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, celebrating her 100th appearance for India, and prolific striker Ngangom Bala Devi, who netted her 50th international goal during the thrilling contest.

Grace Dangmei shone with two goals, while Manisha, Bala Devi, and Jyoti Chauhan added to the tally for India. Despite a spirited comeback from Pakistan, led by Suha Hirani and Kayla Marie Siddique's efforts, India maintained their dominance to seal a comprehensive triumph in the Group A clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

