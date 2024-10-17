Left Menu

Matt Henry Claims Historic Fifer as NZ Dominates India

New Zealand's Matt Henry delivered a record-breaking performance by taking five crucial wickets against India in the first Test in Bengaluru. His effort, alongside William O'Rourke, left India reeling at a low score, paving the way for NZ's dominant lead. Henry now holds a unique spot in Kiwi cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:02 IST
Matt Henry at Chinnaswammy's honours board. (Photo- Blackcaps X). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry etched his name in the annals of cricket history with a spectacular five-wicket haul during the first Test at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswammy Stadium on the second day of play. His performance is now recognized as the most economical five-wicket performance by a Kiwi bowler in Test history.

Amid overcast conditions and a pitch still damp from earlier rains, Henry seized his opportunity, dismantling India's batting lineup with precision. In his impressive spell of 13.2 overs, he secured figures of 5/15, maintaining an economy rate of 1.10 and claimed key scalps including Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant. The New Zealand pacer also reached a career milestone of 100 Test wickets.

The Indian team, after electing to bat, struggled against New Zealand's relentless pace attack, managing a mere 46 runs in the first innings. In stark contrast, New Zealand's batsmen capitalized on favorable conditions, forging a substantial 134-run lead with contributions from Devon Conway and Will Young.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

