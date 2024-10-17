Matt Henry Claims Historic Fifer as NZ Dominates India
New Zealand's Matt Henry delivered a record-breaking performance by taking five crucial wickets against India in the first Test in Bengaluru. His effort, alongside William O'Rourke, left India reeling at a low score, paving the way for NZ's dominant lead. Henry now holds a unique spot in Kiwi cricket history.
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry etched his name in the annals of cricket history with a spectacular five-wicket haul during the first Test at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswammy Stadium on the second day of play. His performance is now recognized as the most economical five-wicket performance by a Kiwi bowler in Test history.
Amid overcast conditions and a pitch still damp from earlier rains, Henry seized his opportunity, dismantling India's batting lineup with precision. In his impressive spell of 13.2 overs, he secured figures of 5/15, maintaining an economy rate of 1.10 and claimed key scalps including Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant. The New Zealand pacer also reached a career milestone of 100 Test wickets.
The Indian team, after electing to bat, struggled against New Zealand's relentless pace attack, managing a mere 46 runs in the first innings. In stark contrast, New Zealand's batsmen capitalized on favorable conditions, forging a substantial 134-run lead with contributions from Devon Conway and Will Young.

