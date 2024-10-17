Left Menu

Foreign Influence: Tuchel Takes Helm of England's National Team

Premier League managers expressed their admiration for Thomas Tuchel's appointment as head coach of the England national team. Despite advocating for English coaches, they credited Tuchel's impressive record. The conversation highlights the ongoing debate about opportunities and recognition for English managers in elite football positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:03 IST
Thomas Tuchel

Premier League managers have expressed their admiration for Thomas Tuchel's appointment as head coach of the England national team. While acknowledging Tuchel's impressive track record, the consensus among English coaches is the importance of creating elite-level opportunities for domestic talents.

Eddie Howe of Newcastle United and former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter were potential candidates for the role, reflecting a preference for an English national leading the team. However, Everton's Sean Dyche noted that while diversifying, the modern game validates Tuchel's appointment. Despite interest, Dyche acknowledged personal reservations about stepping into the role due to its challenges.

Southampton's Russell Martin and Leicester City's Steve Cooper highlighted the limited opportunities for English managers in the Premier League unless teams promote from within. Coopers cited the FA's successes with international hires, like Sarina Wiegman and Brendon McCullum, stressing it's a broader sporting debate with no clear-cut solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

