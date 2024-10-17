Shakib Al Hasan's Uncertain Farewell: A Cricket Legend's Final Test in Doubt

Shakib Al Hasan, one of Bangladesh's cricketing icons, is facing uncertainty over his final Test match appearance against South Africa in Dhaka. Scheduled from October 21-25, the match is under threat due to protests against the cricketer in his hometown. Shakib himself expressed doubt over returning to Bangladesh, citing family safety concerns.

Al Hasan was recently named in the Bangladesh squad for the series, intending to mark his retirement with a farewell Test. However, his association in an FIR for alleged involvement in a murder during political unrest has sparked controversy. This unrest coincides with his past as an ex-lawmaker ousted by a revolution.

Selector Hannan Sarkar confirmed Shakib's inclusion after receiving a 'green signal' from the authorities, but the situation remains tense as students have begun protesting his return. Cricket operations remain on hold with Shakib currently in transit in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)