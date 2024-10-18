Left Menu

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Expanded Horizon and Anticipated Clashes

The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup, featuring an expanded format of 16 teams, promises exciting matches with England grouped with Australia and the U.S. New Zealand faces a tricky clash with Ireland. England, New Zealand, Canada, and France are top seeds, with the final slated for Twickenham, London.

The draw for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup has engendered a sense of excitement, with host nation England placed alongside formidable teams, Australia and the U.S., in their group. Meanwhile, New Zealand, historically dominant, confronts the challenge of Ireland in what promises to be a gripping encounter.

This edition of the tournament underscores the explosive growth of women's rugby by expanding the format to 16 teams from the previous 12. The top seeds for the pools include England, New Zealand, Canada, and France, setting the stage for high-stakes encounters from the onset.

Match schedules, including the paths to the final, will be disclosed on October 22. The event, spanning from August 22 to September 27, will take place in eight venues across England, culminating in a grand finale at a possibly sold-out Twickenham Stadium, marking a historic milestone in women's sports.

