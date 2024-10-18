Ravindra's Masterclass: A Century Amidst Indian Bowling Onslaught

On a sunlit day at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra showcased a defiant performance, scoring an unbeaten 104 that brought the visitors to a commanding 345-7 at lunch on the third day of their rain-affected opening test against India.

Resuming from an overnight score of 180-3, Ravindra, alongside former skipper Tim Southee, who remained not out on 49, endured a challenging first session. Ravindra's century, his second in test cricket, was achieved with a perfectly executed sweep shot against Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, drawing applause from the home crowd.

The duo's unbroken 112-run partnership added to India's woes after they were bundled out for a mere 46 in their first innings. Despite Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah causing early jitters, it was New Zealand's adept handling of spin, especially against Ravindra Jadeja, that placed them in a commanding position.

(With inputs from agencies.)