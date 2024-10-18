Rachin Ravindra's Stellar Century Powers New Zealand to Commanding Lead

In a commanding performance, Rachin Ravindra scored a standout century, propelling New Zealand to a formidable lead in the opening Test against India. His innings of 134 runs set the stage for New Zealand's first innings total of 402 on the third day of play.

Ravindra's impressive knock came off 157 deliveries, featuring 13 fours and four sixes. His partnership with Tim Southee, who contributed a crucial 65 runs, amounted to a significant 137-run stand for the eighth wicket, exacerbating India's challenges after being dismissed for just 46 runs in their initial innings.

For the Indian bowling attack, Ravindra Jadeja led with figures of 3/72, complemented by effective spells from Kuldeep Yadav, who took 3/99, and Mohammed Siraj, who secured two wickets. New Zealand's effort now sets a daunting target for India to overcome in the match.

