Virat Kohli Joins the Elite 9,000-Run Test Club

Virat Kohli joined an elite cricket group by reaching 9,000 Test runs. Batting at No. 3, he achieved the milestone with a fluent innings against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Kohli is the 18th player and fourth Indian to surpass this mark, joining cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:10 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable performance in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli reached the coveted 9,000-run milestone in Test matches, scoring a fluent 70 during the first Test against New Zealand. Batting at No. 3, Kohli bounced back brilliantly after his first-innings duck on October 17.

Kohli last batted at No. 3 back in 2016, with a modest average there. Despite this, he displayed his class in the second innings, scoring his first Test half-century since December 2023. His vital 136-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan reignited India's innings.

This achievement makes Kohli the 18th player in history to reach 9,000 runs, joining Joe Root and Steve Smith among active players. He is now the fourth Indian to accomplish this feat after legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. Kohli's next target is surpassing Graeme Smith on the all-time run-scorers list, with more opportunities in upcoming Tests.

