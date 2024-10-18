Rohit Sharma: Leading by Example Amidst Challenges

In a recent address, VVS Laxman lauded Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his leadership skills, especially his ability to own up to missteps. Sharma's bold decision to bat first in the Test against New Zealand resulted in a shocking 46 all out, marking India's lowest-ever home score.

Despite the setback, Laxman highlighted Rohit's commendable approach to leadership, citing his ability to face the brunt of consequences while protecting his teammates. Rohit, he said, leads by example, encouraging his team members to deliver their best by following his blueprint for selfless play.

The former cricketer expressed optimism about India's chances in the ongoing series with New Zealand, stressing the importance of a positive mindset and utilizing the team's strengths, notably the spinners, to secure victory. Laxman noted that contributions from players like Sarfaraz Khan have proven that trusting one's skills is crucial under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)