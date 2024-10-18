Left Menu

Rohit Sharma: Leading by Example Amidst Challenges

VVS Laxman praises Rohit Sharma for taking responsibility after his decision to bat first against New Zealand backfired, resulting in India's lowest score on home soil. Highlighting Sharma's leadership, Laxman emphasizes the importance of owning decisions and leading with a positive mindset despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:12 IST
Rohit Sharma: Leading by Example Amidst Challenges
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, VVS Laxman lauded Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his leadership skills, especially his ability to own up to missteps. Sharma's bold decision to bat first in the Test against New Zealand resulted in a shocking 46 all out, marking India's lowest-ever home score.

Despite the setback, Laxman highlighted Rohit's commendable approach to leadership, citing his ability to face the brunt of consequences while protecting his teammates. Rohit, he said, leads by example, encouraging his team members to deliver their best by following his blueprint for selfless play.

The former cricketer expressed optimism about India's chances in the ongoing series with New Zealand, stressing the importance of a positive mindset and utilizing the team's strengths, notably the spinners, to secure victory. Laxman noted that contributions from players like Sarfaraz Khan have proven that trusting one's skills is crucial under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

