PCB Proposes India Return Proposal Amid Champions Trophy Concerns
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed that the Indian cricket team could return to New Delhi or Chandigarh between matches during the Champions Trophy if they are unwilling to stay in Pakistan due to security concerns. These discussions are currently verbal, with no written agreement yet.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a significant step by proposing an arrangement for the Indian cricket team amidst security concerns. They have suggested that the team could potentially return to India, specifically New Delhi or Chandigarh, in between matches during the upcoming Champions Trophy.
This suggestion, however, remains verbal as confirmed by a PCB source to PTI, indicating a possible strategic move to ensure India's participation in the tournament. The discussions have centered around the use of chartered flights, facilitating travel between Pakistan and India for the team.
The Champions Trophy is scheduled from February 19 to March 9, with India's matches preliminarily planned in Lahore due to its proximity to the Indian border. Despite the verbal nature of these discussions, the PCB is committed to hosting the final in Lahore, underscoring its intent to retain key fixtures within Pakistan.
