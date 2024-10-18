Sports Headlines: Tiafoe Triumphs, Capitals Break Stars, And More

Frances Tiafoe delivered an impressive performance at the Almaty Open, overcoming a tough challenge from Daniel Evans in the second round. The top-seeded American hit 21 aces, setting the pace for a thrilling three-set match.

In NHL action, the Washington Capitals handed the Dallas Stars their first defeat of the season. A powerful second-period surge, led by Tom Wilson, ensured the Capitals' triumph on home ice.

Meanwhile, the sports world buzzed with news of Rafa Nadal's upcoming clash with Novak Djokovic in Saudi Arabia. This exhibition match marks one of Nadal's final appearances before his planned retirement.

