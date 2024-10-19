Left Menu

Ferrari Dominates U.S. Grand Prix Practice with One-Two Finish

In the U.S. Grand Prix practice session, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc secured a one-two finish, with Max Verstappen and Lando Norris trailing in third and fourth. The practice session, marred by technical adjustments and controversies, sets a competitive tone for the approaching race weekend in Austin.

Updated: 19-10-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 00:43 IST
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz led a Ferrari one-two in the U.S. Grand Prix practice on Friday, trailed by teammate Charles Leclerc. Key Formula One rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris followed in third and fourth, respectively. The stage is set at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, with Verstappen leading Norris by 52 points with six races to go.

Sainz clocked a session-best lap of one minute 33.602 seconds. Leclerc was just 0.021 seconds slower, while Verstappen and Norris were 0.253 and 0.266 seconds off the pace. Adjustments have been made by Red Bull and McLaren to their cars, underscoring the intense technical battle as the title race intensifies.

Austin is hosting the season's fourth sprint weekend, offering eight points for Saturday's 100km race winner. Qualifying followed the sole practice on Friday. Sainz sees Austin as a key test of Ferrari's recent upgrades, with promising early evidence. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, despite an early spin, managed to hit sixth fastest, while his teammate George Russell followed in seventh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

