Verstappen Claims Pole in U.S. Grand Prix Sprint

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has once again demonstrated his dominance in Formula One by securing pole position for the Saturday sprint race at the U.S. Grand Prix.

The Dutch racing superstar managed to edge out Mercedes' George Russell by a mere 0.012 seconds, while McLaren contender Lando Norris qualified fourth.

With key rivals starting further back, Verstappen has strengthened his lead in the championship, which now stands at a formidable 52-point advantage over Norris.

