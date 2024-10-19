Left Menu

Verstappen Claims Pole in U.S. Grand Prix Sprint

Max Verstappen secures pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix sprint race, with Mercedes' George Russell beside him and McLaren's Lando Norris qualifying fourth. Verstappen outpaced Russell by just 0.012 seconds, while teammate Sergio Perez and Norris's teammate Oscar Piastri face setbacks in their starting positions.

  • Country:
  • United States

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has once again demonstrated his dominance in Formula One by securing pole position for the Saturday sprint race at the U.S. Grand Prix.

The Dutch racing superstar managed to edge out Mercedes' George Russell by a mere 0.012 seconds, while McLaren contender Lando Norris qualified fourth.

With key rivals starting further back, Verstappen has strengthened his lead in the championship, which now stands at a formidable 52-point advantage over Norris.

