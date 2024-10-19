Jorge Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying

Jorge Martin continues his stellar run in the MotoGP season, taking a commanding pole position at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday. The Pramac Racing star clocked an impressive one minute 27.296, significantly ahead of the competition.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who had shown strong form in practice, followed one minute 27.296, securing second place, while Aprilia's Maverick Vinales completed the front row.

Francesco Bagnaia encountered setbacks with a slow tire change, impacting his performance. As the championship heats up, Martin remains the one to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)