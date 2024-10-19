Left Menu

Jorge Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying

Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing secured pole position at the Australian Grand Prix, outperforming Marc Marquez and others. Martin's impressive time highlights his dominance as he leads the MotoGP standings. Maverick Vinales and Francesco Bagnaia also noted strong performances, setting the stage for an exciting race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 07:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 07:47 IST
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin continues his stellar run in the MotoGP season, taking a commanding pole position at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday. The Pramac Racing star clocked an impressive one minute 27.296, significantly ahead of the competition.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who had shown strong form in practice, followed one minute 27.296, securing second place, while Aprilia's Maverick Vinales completed the front row.

Francesco Bagnaia encountered setbacks with a slow tire change, impacting his performance. As the championship heats up, Martin remains the one to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

