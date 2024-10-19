Chirag Shetty Discusses Paris Olympics Exit and Future Comeback Plans

Indian badminton star Chirag Shetty recently addressed the disappointment surrounding his and partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's quarterfinal exit at the Paris Olympics 2024. In a candid conversation with ANI, Shetty elaborated on the 'unlucky points and missed opportunities' that dashed their dreams of returning home with an Olympic medal.

Despite the setback, the shuttler expressed optimism about winning a medal at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. "We really wanted to go out there and win a medal for our country," Shetty said during the 'Beyond The Finish Line' event, emphasizing their determination to give it their all next time.

Shetty also discussed their future plans as Satwiksairaj undergoes rehabilitation for an injury. The pair, formerly coached by Mathias Boe, achieved numerous accolades, including Asian Games gold and a historic World Championships bronze, underlining Boe's significant impact on their journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)