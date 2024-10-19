Vietnam Triumphs in Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Kartik Singh concluded the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship in style, securing tenth place with an even par 72. Singh's round featured an equal mix of five birdies and bogeys, along with ten pars, culminating in a 2-under total for the week.

The Indian Golf Union's faith in Singh seems well-placed, as India's team finished eighth in the competition, with teammates Rohit and Anant Singh Ahlawat both tied for 25th place. In contrast, Vietnam emerged victorious in both individual and team events, courtesy of Nguyen Anh Minh's remarkable performance.

Leading Vietnam to a historic triumph in the 30th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship, Nguyen Anh Minh was the standout player, finishing as the low individual. Minh delivered rounds of 71, 67, 71, and a closing 67, achieving a 12-under total of 276. Overcoming Asia-Pacific heavyweights like Japan and Australia, Vietnam's trio sealed their win with a final day team score of eight-under 136.

(With inputs from agencies.)