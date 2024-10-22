Left Menu

Diego Forlan Swaps Soccer Boots for Tennis Courts

Former soccer star Diego Forlan is set to participate in the Uruguay Open tennis tournament. The ex-Manchester United and Atletico Madrid player has transitioned to tennis since retiring from soccer in 2018 and will partner with Federico Coria at the Challenger Tour event in Montevideo.

Diego Forlan, Uruguay's former soccer international known for his stints with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, is making headlines once more, this time in the world of tennis. At 45, the ex-striker is to compete in doubles at the Uruguay Open tennis tournament in November, as announced by organizers on Tuesday.

Forlan, now focused on tennis after retiring in 2018, will partner with Argentina's world number 101, Federico Coria, in the main draw of the Challenger Tour's clay court event held in Montevideo from November 11-17. He secured his spot in the tournament via a wild card entry.

This development follows Forlan's participation in multiple +40 tournaments in Montevideo throughout the year, as well as noteworthy performances in the MT1000 event in Lima. Celebrated for his soccer career with achievements like winning the Premier League with Manchester United, Forlan's transition to tennis continues to draw attention.

