India's Unbeaten Streak Continues at Sultan of Johor Cup

India's junior men's hockey team defeated Malaysia 4-2 at the Sultan of Johor Cup, maintaining their unbeaten streak and topping the standings. Despite an early lead by Malaysia, Indian players responded with strategic play and effective penalty corners to secure a crucial victory.
India's junior men's hockey team showcased exceptional skill by defeating hosts Malaysia 4-2 on Tuesday at the Sultan of Johor Cup, maintaining an unbeaten streak.
Malaysia initially dominated with goals in the 8th and 9th minutes, but India quickly retaliated with Sharada Nand Tiwari's penalty flick in the 11th minute, followed by Arshdeep Singh's equalizer two minutes later.
India's Priyobarta and Rohit ensured the victory in the second half, with decisive goals securing their lead in the standings with nine points.
