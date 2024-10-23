Azerbaijan and Spain Compete for 2027 Champions League Finals

Azerbaijan and Spain have entered the race to host the 2027 men's Champions League final, as UEFA reopened the bidding process for Europe's premier club soccer event.

The prospective venues include Baku's Olympic Stadium and Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium. UEFA set a deadline of March 19 for final proposals, with a decision anticipated in May.

The search for a new location followed UEFA's decision to exclude Milan's San Siro due to scheduling conflicts with the 2026 Winter Olympics and 2032 European Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)