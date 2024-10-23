Left Menu

Germany Outplays India in Thrilling Hockey Clash

In an exciting hockey matchup, Olympic bronze-medallists India lost 0-2 to reigning world champions Germany in the first Test of a two-match series. The game, marked by high expectations and a return of international hockey to the national capital, saw India squander several key opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:28 IST
Germany Outplays India in Thrilling Hockey Clash
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic bronze-medallists India faltered in critical moments, falling 0-2 to world champions Germany in the opening hockey Test of their two-match series on Wednesday.

Fielding a younger side, Germany set an early lead with goals by Henrik Mertgens and Lukas Windfeder, amidst high anticipation due to international hockey's return to the capital after nearly a decade.

Despite a strong second quarter, India failed to capitalize on numerous penalty corners, with key player Harmanpreet Singh having an uncharacteristically ineffective outing, leaving the home crowd disheartened as Germany held firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024