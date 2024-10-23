Germany Outplays India in Thrilling Hockey Clash

Olympic bronze-medallists India faltered in critical moments, falling 0-2 to world champions Germany in the opening hockey Test of their two-match series on Wednesday.

Fielding a younger side, Germany set an early lead with goals by Henrik Mertgens and Lukas Windfeder, amidst high anticipation due to international hockey's return to the capital after nearly a decade.

Despite a strong second quarter, India failed to capitalize on numerous penalty corners, with key player Harmanpreet Singh having an uncharacteristically ineffective outing, leaving the home crowd disheartened as Germany held firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)