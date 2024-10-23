Germany Outplays India in Thrilling Hockey Clash
In an exciting hockey matchup, Olympic bronze-medallists India lost 0-2 to reigning world champions Germany in the first Test of a two-match series. The game, marked by high expectations and a return of international hockey to the national capital, saw India squander several key opportunities.
Fielding a younger side, Germany set an early lead with goals by Henrik Mertgens and Lukas Windfeder, amidst high anticipation due to international hockey's return to the capital after nearly a decade.
Despite a strong second quarter, India failed to capitalize on numerous penalty corners, with key player Harmanpreet Singh having an uncharacteristically ineffective outing, leaving the home crowd disheartened as Germany held firm.
