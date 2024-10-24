Rabada's Six-Wicket Haul Seals Victory for South Africa

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was pivotal in South Africa's decisive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first test, held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Rabada's six-wicket haul dismantled the home side's batting lineup, setting the stage for South Africa to chase down their target before lunch on the fourth day.

Rabada clinched two crucial wickets early on the final day, ending with match figures of 6-46. His performance helped bowl Bangladesh out for 307 in their second innings. Despite Bangladesh's valiant effort on the third day to take an 81-run lead, South Africa's pacemen dominated, cutting through the tail with ease.

The visitors, guided by opener Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs, reached the 106-run target in 22 overs. Taijul Islam's impressive 3-43 performance for Bangladesh was overshadowed by South Africa's commanding play. The two teams will resume battle in the second test in Chittagong on Tuesday.

