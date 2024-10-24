Left Menu

Rabada's Six-Wicket Haul Seals Victory for South Africa

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed six wickets in the second innings, leading South Africa to a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. South Africa reached their modest target before lunch on the fourth day, capitalizing on Bangladesh's collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:09 IST
Rabada's Six-Wicket Haul Seals Victory for South Africa
Kagiso Rabada
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was pivotal in South Africa's decisive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first test, held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Rabada's six-wicket haul dismantled the home side's batting lineup, setting the stage for South Africa to chase down their target before lunch on the fourth day.

Rabada clinched two crucial wickets early on the final day, ending with match figures of 6-46. His performance helped bowl Bangladesh out for 307 in their second innings. Despite Bangladesh's valiant effort on the third day to take an 81-run lead, South Africa's pacemen dominated, cutting through the tail with ease.

The visitors, guided by opener Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs, reached the 106-run target in 22 overs. Taijul Islam's impressive 3-43 performance for Bangladesh was overshadowed by South Africa's commanding play. The two teams will resume battle in the second test in Chittagong on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024