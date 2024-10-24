Left Menu

Ashwin's Spin Shifts Balance as New Zealand Openers Brace Indian Attack

Ravichandran Ashwin's double strike challenged New Zealand batters in the first session of the second Test against India in Pune. New Zealand, opting to bat first, reached 92/2 with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra unbeaten. Indian spinners look to capitalize after an initial cautious approach by NZ openers.

The first session was an evenly-contested one. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday in Pune, Ravichandran Ashwin's early breakthroughs brought a shift in the balance of power during the closely fought first session of the second Test between India and New Zealand. The session ended with New Zealand at 92/2, anchored by an unbeaten Devon Conway (47*), partnering with Rachin Ravindra (5*).

Despite winning the toss and opting to bat first, New Zealand's openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway made a slow yet effective start. The pair combated India's pace attack proficiently, particularly targeting Akash Deep with boundary shots, while Jasprit Bumrah was notably economical throughout the innings.

The narrative changed as spin was introduced, with Ashwin trapping Latham leg-before in his first over for 15. This marked Latham's ninth dismissal by Ashwin in 11 innings. Post Ashwin's twin strikes, Will Young attempted to forge a partnership with Conway, taking New Zealand past the 50-run mark, before edging a delivery to Rishabh Pant, resulting in their side at 76/2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

