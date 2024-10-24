Sports Buzz: From Broken Hands to WNBA Glory

In a turbulent opening for the New Orleans Pelicans, their standout guard, Dejounte Murray, suffered a broken hand, overshadowing their victory over the Chicago Bulls. Murray's performance boasted 14 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds, though his injury casts a shadow over the impressive debut.

The New York Liberty ascended to the pinnacle of WNBA, securing their first title after an overtime triumph against the Minnesota Lynx. DraftKings places them as strong contenders for 2025, with odds of +190, signaling immense expectations for the forthcoming season.

In NFL developments, the Seattle Seahawks added linebacker Ernest Jones IV to their ranks, a strategic move following multiple trades involving the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the NBA probes Joel Embiid's absence from the 76ers' lineup, although tennis headlines mention Novak Djokovic's unexpected withdrawal from the Paris Masters.

