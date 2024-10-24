Left Menu

Sports Buzz: From Broken Hands to WNBA Glory

The sports world is abuzz with news of Dejounte Murray's broken hand, the New York Liberty's WNBA triumph, trade movements in the NFL, and notable tennis milestones. In basketball, investigations are underway, while in tennis, Djokovic's withdrawal from Paris Masters stirs curiosity. Football sees significant retirements and suspension developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:28 IST
Sports Buzz: From Broken Hands to WNBA Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a turbulent opening for the New Orleans Pelicans, their standout guard, Dejounte Murray, suffered a broken hand, overshadowing their victory over the Chicago Bulls. Murray's performance boasted 14 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds, though his injury casts a shadow over the impressive debut.

The New York Liberty ascended to the pinnacle of WNBA, securing their first title after an overtime triumph against the Minnesota Lynx. DraftKings places them as strong contenders for 2025, with odds of +190, signaling immense expectations for the forthcoming season.

In NFL developments, the Seattle Seahawks added linebacker Ernest Jones IV to their ranks, a strategic move following multiple trades involving the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the NBA probes Joel Embiid's absence from the 76ers' lineup, although tennis headlines mention Novak Djokovic's unexpected withdrawal from the Paris Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024