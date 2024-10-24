Indian Men's Football Team Climbs FIFA Rankings

The Indian men's football team has risen to 125th in the latest FIFA rankings, following a challenging 1-1 draw against Vietnam in an international friendly. This upward movement was revealed in the Thursday release of the updated rankings.

Guided by newly appointed coach Manolo Marquez, the team has yet to secure a win, recording one loss and two draws which earned them an additional 0.26 points. This brings India's total points to 1133.78.

In the AFC standings, India also moved up one position to 22nd, trailing Vietnam which slipped three places. Meanwhile, world champions Argentina remain solidly in the top spot globally, with contenders France, Spain, England, and Brazil trailing closely.

