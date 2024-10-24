Left Menu

Indian Men's Football Team Climbs FIFA Rankings

The Indian men's football team has moved up to 125th in the latest FIFA rankings, following a 1-1 draw against Vietnam. Under new coach Manolo Marquez, India has seen mixed results with one loss and two draws, earning a slight points increase to 1133.78.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 19:58 IST
Indian Men's Football Team Climbs FIFA Rankings
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian men's football team has risen to 125th in the latest FIFA rankings, following a challenging 1-1 draw against Vietnam in an international friendly. This upward movement was revealed in the Thursday release of the updated rankings.

Guided by newly appointed coach Manolo Marquez, the team has yet to secure a win, recording one loss and two draws which earned them an additional 0.26 points. This brings India's total points to 1133.78.

In the AFC standings, India also moved up one position to 22nd, trailing Vietnam which slipped three places. Meanwhile, world champions Argentina remain solidly in the top spot globally, with contenders France, Spain, England, and Brazil trailing closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024