Record-Breaking Attendance at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 has been hailed as a landmark moment for women's cricket, drawing an impressive 91,030 fans over the entire tournament. This reflects a notable 30% increase from the last edition, underscoring the growing popularity of the sport on a global scale.

The final match between New Zealand and South Africa, held at the Dubai International Stadium, attracted 21,457 spectators, marking a remarkable 68% rise in attendance compared to the previous final held in South Africa. This surge in support throughout the group stages and semi-finals, which drew 69,573 fans with a 21% increase, emphasizes the expanding appeal of women's cricket worldwide.

The electric atmosphere in Dubai resonated with the UAE's passion for high-level sporting events, illustrating a burgeoning interest in women's cricket from diverse audiences. A record-setting attendance was achieved during the India versus Pakistan match on October 6, pulling in 15,935 fans, the highest in Women's T20 World Cup group stage history, highlighting the fierce rivalry between the two neighboring countries.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice commented, "Women's cricket is reaching new heights, and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE serves as a shining example of the sport's expanding impact. The impressive turnout demonstrates growing global support for women's cricket and the potential for hosting elite women's sports in this region."

