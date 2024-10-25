Sue Bird Advocates for Political Engagement in Sports

Renowned WNBA icon Sue Bird has urged sports team owners to step up their political engagement as her team, the Seattle Storm, recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential race.

In a country where it's rare for teams to publicly back political figures, Bird emphasized that she hopes other teams will follow Storm's example. The Storm, in their endorsement, highlighted their commitment to advocating for equality and opportunity.

Bird, after a panel event for the ION network, discussed the outdated sentiment of athletes being told to 'shut up and dribble.' Alongside her fiance Megan Rapinoe, Bird has launched 'A Touch More' production company to further amplify their voices on political and social issues.

