Sue Bird Advocates for Political Engagement in Sports

Sue Bird, retired WNBA star, urges team owners to engage politically as her team, Seattle Storm, endorses Kamala Harris for the U.S. presidential election. Bird highlights the importance of advocacy for equality and opportunity, challenging the notion that athletes should avoid political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 05:27 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 05:27 IST
Renowned WNBA icon Sue Bird has urged sports team owners to step up their political engagement as her team, the Seattle Storm, recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential race.

In a country where it's rare for teams to publicly back political figures, Bird emphasized that she hopes other teams will follow Storm's example. The Storm, in their endorsement, highlighted their commitment to advocating for equality and opportunity.

Bird, after a panel event for the ION network, discussed the outdated sentiment of athletes being told to 'shut up and dribble.' Alongside her fiance Megan Rapinoe, Bird has launched 'A Touch More' production company to further amplify their voices on political and social issues.

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

