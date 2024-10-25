Left Menu

Wrestling Showdown: Athletes Escalate Protest Against WFI's Withdrawal

Wrestlers demand intervention from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after the Wrestling Federation of India withdrew the team from the World Championships, citing government interference. This decision affected 12 wrestlers, who sought to file a court petition but missed the deadline. The controversy revolves around challenges against WFI's team selection.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has withdrawn the national team from the upcoming World Championships, blaming government interference. This move has driven grapplers to seek out Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for intervention.

Amidst rising tensions, 12 wrestlers, some with their parents, approached Minister Mandaviya's residence in hopes of prompting action. They are contesting WFI's decision to sit out a major international competition.

With the Championship in Albania fast approaching, a court petition attempt by wrestlers was thwarted by missed timing deadlines. Protesters, including notable names like Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, challenge the legality of WFI’s selection process.

