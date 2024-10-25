Wrestling Showdown: Athletes Escalate Protest Against WFI's Withdrawal

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has withdrawn the national team from the upcoming World Championships, blaming government interference. This move has driven grapplers to seek out Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for intervention.

Amidst rising tensions, 12 wrestlers, some with their parents, approached Minister Mandaviya's residence in hopes of prompting action. They are contesting WFI's decision to sit out a major international competition.

With the Championship in Albania fast approaching, a court petition attempt by wrestlers was thwarted by missed timing deadlines. Protesters, including notable names like Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, challenge the legality of WFI’s selection process.

(With inputs from agencies.)