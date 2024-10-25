Mitchell Santner Spins New Zealand to Commanding Lead

Mitchell Santner delivered a stunning performance, taking 7/53 to give New Zealand a significant lead against India in the second Test in New Zealand. Santner admitted he was surprised to dismiss Virat Kohli with a full toss but emphasized the importance of varying his pace.

With Santner's help, New Zealand ended the innings with a 103-run lead on a challenging pitch. The left-arm spinner stressed the need for New Zealand's batsmen to add as many runs as possible to ensure victory, adopting an aggressive approach to unsettle Indian bowlers.

Santner credited spin legend Rangana Herath for his guidance, highlighting the value of adaptability to succeed in subcontinent conditions. The New Zealand team believes taking the game to the opposition is essential in such challenging pitches, a strategy paying off well so far.

